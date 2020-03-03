I have a crush on my distant relative

I think I have a crush on a guy who happens to be related to me in some distant way. I think he's a distant cousin, but I'm not sure. I don't know what to do about this because I can't ask my relatives about him. At the same time, I can't get him out of my mind. Should I just reach out to him and have a chat? Is this morally wrong?

The first thing you need to do is establish the nature of your relationship with him. There are moral and scientific issues involved, so commenting on them is improper without access to facts. I suggest you try and find out how he is related to you, even if this involves speaking to a member of your family, to avoid any faux pax. Also, you are assuming he is as interested in you as you are in him. If he isn't, this whole discussion is pointless.

My boyfriend doesn't show much affection to me, which is something I probably feel because my ex was always very considerate. I don't want to compare them, because they have their own pros and cons, but I wish he would at least try and be more considerate. Is it wrong for me to feel this way?

There is nothing wrong with looking for affection because that is one of the things all relationships exist for. Yes, comparing your current boyfriend to an ex won't help in any way, but you can always have a conversation about this with him and try expressing why you don't feel as loved. He probably isn't aware of what you're looking for, or his idea of affection may be radically different from your own. Either way, if something doesn't feel right to you. It always makes sense to talk about it and clear the air. Give him a sense of what you desire and allow him to try and learn what makes you happy. That is how successful relationships evolve. Don't give up just yet.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates