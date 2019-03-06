I have a crush on my girlfriend's colleague

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Should I tell my girlfriend about a crush I have on someone she works with?

I'm afraid I don't understand what you hope to accomplish. What do you intend to do about this crush, and what will your girlfriend do with this information?

I met a guy two weeks ago on Tinder and thought we connected really well. It was a great date and we chatted for hours. At the end, when we were leaving the restaurant, he dropped a hint about going back to his place, which I ignored because I wasn't comfortable with the idea of sex on a first date. After that evening, he has pretty much stopped communicating. I have sent him a few texts, and he responds after hours with vague responses. I wanted to ask him about a second date but have serious doubts now, because I don't know if he was simply looking for a one-night stand. This is sad because I thought we really got along well and it's been so long since I met someone I genuinely liked on Tinder. Should I ask him out? Is it worth the trouble?

It does sound as if he was looking for a casual hook-up, which shouldn't really come as a surprise if you spend more than 15 minutes on Tinder. Having said that, it's his inability to recognise that you had a great time together that should worry you more, because it's obvious that you both had different experiences that evening. If he got along with you, there is no reason why he wouldn't want that again, irrespective of whether sex is an option. If he's sensible, he will re-evaluate that date and get back to you. Asking him out won't really solve anything, because it will simply give him the message that you are ready to consider physical intimacy. If you do ask him out, why not be frank about what you want and why you think it makes sense to get to know him a little better first?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

