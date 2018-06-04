'I have a huge crush on my married boss'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a huge crush on my manager at office. He likes me, too, because I can sense a strong attraction. There's a lot of flirting and we enjoy spending a lot of time together. The only problem is he's married. I'm single, and he knows that, and we have an office offsite coming up, where I am sure he's going to try and make a move on me. I don't know if I will be able to resist, because I like him a lot, but I also feel guilty because I know he has a wife. Should I keep my distance and transfer myself to another department to avoid anything happening, or should I tell him how I feel and just go with the flow? I'm very confused.

If you're confused about whether adultery is right or wrong, you need to spend a little more time on fixing your moral compass. This isn't a prudish response; you have to recognise that your actions don't affect the two of you alone. Think about that carefully and you may arrive at the right decision.

My friend has been suggesting that we get into a relationship. We get along fine and I like him a lot, but I'm not sure if I want to start dating him because I would rather be with someone I genuinely have strong feelings for. Should I just go for it simply because I haven't found a person I like? He thinks it's a great idea, but I have serious reservations, because I won't be very enthusiastic and this may actually prevent me from finding someone interesting. What do I do? I'm confused and he is very persistent.

If you're getting into a relationship simply because you believe it's the next best thing, and because your friend is persistent, it doesn't sound like a good idea. If you don't want to be with him, you may just ruin a good friendship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

