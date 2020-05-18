'I have fallen for a married doctor'

I have been seeing a doctor for a few months, and think I am falling in love with her. I am single, and I know she is married, but I sometimes get the sense that she likes me too because she always asks about my personal life. I don't know if I am reading too much into this, because I don't want to frighten her by telling her how I feel. At the same time, I feel as if I will miss out on the possibility of a great relationship if I am not honest. What should I do? Should I tell her my feelings? I am afraid, but also desperate to just be honest with her.

It's often easy to misinterpret any relationship that involves a degree of intimacy, so your feelings for your doctor are probably not as unusual as you think. It's also normal for a doctor to ask about your personal life if it has a bearing on your health. What is worrying is your inability to acknowledge the fact that she isn't single. If she has feelings for you, she would have probably made that clear. Your presumption of her liking you also assumes her lack of interest in her husband. I suggest you say nothing for a while. In time, if there is anything other than professional courtesy or interest involved in this relationship, it may make itself known.

My ex-and I broke up after three years of being together. I thought it was the best decision at the time, because we had tried everything to make that work. It has been six months since we broke up, and I know she is still single. I want to give this another chance because I think I made a mistake. What should I do?

You can always be honest and ask her if she feels the same way. If she does, the two of you can take it slow to see how things go. If she doesn't, you should try and move on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

