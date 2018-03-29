I have killed and buried six more people, claims Dr Death

Satara's Dr Santosh Pol, arrested in 2016 for murdering six women over 13 years to loot their gold, makes new revelation, as cops await court directions to conduct a fresh search



Police unearth skeletal remains of the victims of Dr Santosh Pol from his farm in Satara. File Pics

In the next few days, the Satara police, accompanied by murder accused Dr Santosh Pol, will conduct a search for bodies of six more people he has claimed he killed and buried on his other farm in his hometown.

The move comes in after Pol made a written submission through his lawyer to the trial court in Satara last October, stating he had a revelation to make. The court had granted him permission and directed the local crime branch to record a fresh statement. The police had filed a charge sheet in all the previous six murder cases against him, and the trial had started, but investigators have claimed that Pol and his lawyer have been finding reasons to delay the trial process.

Pol has been accused of killing six women over a span of 13 years, to loot their gold ornaments, and burying their bodies on his farm. The Wai police had arrested Pol and his accomplice-girlfriend Jyoti Mandre, 25, in August 2016 and found skeletal remains in his farmhouse's backyard. Superintendent of Police (Satara) Sandip Patil confirmed the latest development and said, "Our crime branch officer met the accused in Kolhapur Central Jail and recorded his fresh statement, which has been submitted to the court. We are awaiting its order to carry out a detailed probe.

"We have already submitted the charge sheet in the case, but as the latest revelation has come in as a fresh statement, we will be conducting a detailed probe, after which a supplementary charge sheet will need to be filed. Hence, we need the court's permission."



Dr Santosh Pol

Delay tactics?

The local Wai police had made Mandre the approver and, accordingly, recorded her statement before the magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

"Though she continues to be behind bars, her turning approver could result in the court being lenient with her during the trial and while announcing the quantum of punishment. This isn't acceptable to Pol, and he has moved a petition before the Bombay High Court, requesting that Mandre not be considered an approver, and be tried as a co-accused," said a police officer.

According to Patil, Pol, in his statement, has put a condition that he will show the locations of the six other bodies only if Mandre is not made the approver and tried as a co-accused. "We don't want to take a chance by not believing him, but at the same time, we don't want to make any hasty decision. Hence, we are seeking court directions," said another senior officer.

"The police have filed a charge sheet separately in the case against Pol, but his lawyers too have moved a petition in HC, stating that all cases against him be dealt as one case, rather than separate ones."

Spreading terror

Patil said, "As he has moved the HC, the trial going on in the fast-track court has been impacted. The trial court cannot proceed until the HC verdict is out." Pol is known for making allegations against the police, and recently, he made allegations against the trial court as well.

A senior officer said, "During the investigation in 2016, Pol registered numerous RTI applications against police and revenue officers in the village and district to harass them. We also found out that he had got 51 anti-corruption raids done and officers arrested, one of the most talked-about arrest being that of deputy superintendent Deepak Humbare. He was able to create terror in the minds of government officials."

