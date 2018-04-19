I have learnt to be very patient now, says dad Michael Phelps

Phelps and wife Nicole have two sons - Boomer, who will turn two next month and nine-month-old Beckett, and Phelps admits he's still improving on his parenting abilities



American swimming great Michael Phelps, 32, may be a master of the pool but when it comes to parenting, he's still learning the ropes. Phelps and wife Nicole have two sons - Boomer, who will turn two next month and nine-month-old Beckett, and Phelps admits he's still improving on his parenting abilities.

"I have learned a lot of patience. Being able to be at that point where we are able to teach and raise our two kids exactly how we want is a journey we are really looking forward to and is going to be super fun. "But I believe we are really just getting started. We are looking forward to wherever this is going to take us. It's been a great learning process," Phelps said in a recent interview with People magazine.

"Boomer is just starting to say a few words now. He is pressing daddy's buttons really well. I love my wife for everything she does for me and our kids," he added.

