'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump taunts Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's America" adding that the California Senator is a "step worse".

"If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has," said Trump while speaking to members of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

The president, in his speech, took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile to police, and suggested that she and Biden were at the center of "a left-wing war on cops."

"This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect... No one will be safe in Biden's America," Trump said of former Vice President Joe Biden. "And I'm telling you on Nov. 3 you're going to be getting it back."

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly asserted that Biden supports defunding the police, Fox News reported.

On Friday, President Trump's reelection campaign was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) on Friday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who also spoke at the NYCPBA meeting on Friday, attacked the prosecutorial record of Kamala Harris. Giuliani said that when Harris was California's Attorney General, "she prosecuted little people but she wouldn't prosecute big people."

