I have schizophrenia, and it's affecting my family

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 32-year old married man with a daughter. I have been suffering from schizophrenia for the past decade. Despite changing three doctors over these years, I have seen little improvement. I am unable to work and have become a chain smoker. My wife left me two months ago, saying she would continue in this marriage only if I started working again. I love my daughter and cannot live without her, but don't feel like working or earning money because I find it very hard to understand people. I want my family back. What should I do?

— Varun D

It does seem like getting your family back is going to be hard under these circumstances. Your wife isn't being unreasonable, given that raising a child without your income will obviously not be easy for her. You do have a genuine reason though, so this really boils down to how accepting she is of your condition. The only thing you can do is speak to your doctors and ask them for a solution. If working in a regular office environment is impossible, they may be able to suggest alternatives that do not involve working with other people. There may be entrepreneurial ventures you can consider, perhaps, or virtual businesses that eliminate the need for working in a corporate space. Either way, your doctors are best qualified to come up with options, given that they are the ones who know your case history. I also suggest you try and speak to your wife whenever possible, to inform her of steps you are taking or intend to take to rectify your employment situation, so she is aware that you intend to try and make this work.

My husband doesn't get along with my brothers, which makes things awkward at family reunions. How can I change this?

There must be a reason for his discomfort. Ask him what it is, and try not to force him to attend these reunions. In time, he may come around to accepting them.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

