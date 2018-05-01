I hope to face Arsene Wenger again, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hopes he gets the chance to face Arsene Wenger again after the outgoing Arsenal manager's final visit to Old Trafford as Gunners' boss ended in a 2-1 defeat on Sunday



Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hopes he gets the chance to face Arsene Wenger again after the outgoing Arsenal manager's final visit to Old Trafford as Gunners' boss ended in a 2-1 defeat on Sunday. “I hope I play against him again,” said Mourinho. “I hope that can happen. If not in EPL, who knows [where] we can have a big match somewhere?”

United have now sealed their place in the Champions League next season and moved closer to finishing at least second in EPL. “Ok progress at many levels, but [it's] not enough to be first instead of second and not enough to win the Champions League instead of the Europa League,” added Jose. “It's enough to finish second, to win trophies, to reach finals, but we need more.”

