I just cannot deal with his family

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My partner has the most obnoxious family and I can never spend more than 15 minutes with them. We go over to their place every weekend because he has a habit of spending time with them, but I can't do it anymore. He can't give them up because of me, of course, so I don't know what I can do to make this easier to deal with.

Have you told your partner how you feel? You may hate them, but they are important to him, so a compromise of sorts may be the only way out. You can always visit them once a month instead of four times a month, if you can be honest and tell him why you feel the way you do.

I dated a guy for seven months, after which he abruptly dumped me saying it wasn't working out. I was confused at the time but found out later that he had simply been using me to get close to someone he wanted to do business with. This made me extremely angry because I felt used. I still don't know what to do about this. I want to get back at him and am considering telling the person he met through me that this was all a scam. Should I do this? I know it's petty, but no one should use another person for business.

You are perfectly within your rights to be angry and are also right about the fact that no one should be used. Unfortunately, because we are all flawed human beings, some of us will always exploit others for reasons that don't make sense. You can tell this friend about your ex-boyfriend if it makes you feel better, but I'm not sure if it will. It's in the past, you ended up learning a valuable life lesson, and your ex-boyfriend won't necessarily thrive by doing business in this manner. The call is yours entirely, but I would suggest moving on and taking the high road because hate can be exhausting.

