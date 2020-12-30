I just can't seem to have a relationship

I am 27 years old and have been worried about my inability to have any serious relationships. I have been with a few people, but none have lasted more than a few months. I just lose interest after a point and give up because it feels like too much work. After some time, whoever I am with just stops chatting with me because they sense my lack of engagement. Is something wrong with me? I keep worrying about the possibility that I will always be alone because of this habit. How do I change it?

There is nothing wrong with you. if a relationship doesn't interest you, and you can't find the strength to do what it takes to save it, there is nothing wrong with it ending and you moving on. You should focus on enjoying a relationship, rather than worrying about how it will end or whether you will be alone. It's always possible that you simply haven't found someone interesting enough, or someone willing to pull a little more weight to keep you engaged. This is always going to be a two-way street, but there will come a time when you meet someone you want to keep being with. Until that happens, meet as many new people as you can, try and fail until you land on your feet. That's how the world usually works.

My wife doesn't get involved in any of my sexual fantasies, and this makes our time in the bedroom seem almost like a chore. How do I get her to be more interested and take a few risks with our sex life?

You can always explain why this is important to you, as well as the future of your relationship, and consider meeting a professional who can help you both shed a few inhibitions and try something new. It isn't easy for everyone to embrace their sexuality and get out of their comfort zones, so I would suggest giving your wife time and space to get used to the idea.

