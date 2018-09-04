I keep thinking about my colleague a lot

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 31-year old man professionally working as physiotherapist at a reputed hospital. I am really disturbed because of a girl who has been working with me for the past six months. I had no thoughts about her for all this time, but I suddenly think about her a lot and miss her when she's not around. I don't dare talk to her because I don't want to ruin a professional relationship. What do you think I should do?

- G Banjara

You don't have to ruin a professional relationship by simply trying to get to know someone a little better. Why not spend time chatting with her to get a sense of whether she feels the same way about you, before deciding to tell her how you feel? Slow down and take things one step at a time.

There is a girl I met on Facebook four years ago. We started chatting and have become friends. She was in a relationship with someone and stopped speaking to me after a while because she didn't want to hurt him. When they broke up, she began speaking to me again and we became close friends. I love her, but she doesn't believe in any relationship and has made me promise that we will only stay friends. Interestingly, I have never heard her voice because we have never met or spoken on the phone. We decided to meet in Goa a while ago, but she is angry because she thinks I want to impress her and that every boy wants love and nothing else. What should I do? How can I bring her into my life? I can't imagine being without her.

-Vineet S

You have never met or spoken to her but are convinced you won't be able to live without her. Do you realise this girl of your dreams may not be a real person at all? My advice is that you save your energy and love for people you can meet and speak to in person.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

