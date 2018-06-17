I know artistes who attempted suicide in industry: Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca is not daunted by the task and is ready to "push the goal posts" past 100,000. "If Parliament don't hear it, I'll take it to the EU (European Union)

Picture courtesy/Rebecca Ferguson Instagram account

Singer Rebecca Ferguson is urging music industry bosses to be answerable to a regulatory body as she knows two young artistes who have attempted suicide. Ferguson has been vocal about the abuse, bullying and racism she has been subjected to since embarking on a singing career, which has led her to start a petition calling for an outside regulatory body to oversee the industry, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, she said that the abuse of power in music was a common occurrence. "I know two young artistes who attempted suicide at the hands of these (music industry) people," she said. "So, you know it's all fun and games for people to say 'Well, you're rich enough, it's showbiz.' I think, no, not actually. We're human beings and we want to be in this industry to perform and give our God-given talent. We are not here to be slaves, to be abused, to be misused, to be targeted," Ferguson added.

The former "X Factor" finalist says: "We're here to give our gift and share it with you, the world. And the least you can do for our taking our gift and enjoying it is giving us a regulatory body that looks after us." She singer has garnered 16,000 signatures but needs to hit 100,000 to have the petition debated in Parliament.

Rebecca is not daunted by the task and is ready to "push the goal posts" past 100,000. "If Parliament don't hear it, I'll take it to the EU (European Union). If the EU don't hear it, I'll take it to the UN," the 31-year-old said. "I think it's going to take a lot of partnership with people like the FAC (Featured Artists Coalition), politicians, other much bigger artists.

"But I think if I push and if I'm determined, you know if it takes me 10 years, I do think that I can get a regulatory body in the music industry and I actually think that it'll make artists a lot happier, it will make it a much safer environment, and it will get rid of the old fat cats, who have frankly had their day."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever