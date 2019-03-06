I-League: AIFF reschedules Minerva v Real Kashmir tie

football

Representational Image

Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC, who pulled out of their I-League clash against Real Kashmir in Srinagar citing security concerns, will get a re-match, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has ruled but the debutant side has decided to challenge the order.

The February 18 game did not take place after Minerva refused to play in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. "With the current situation in Kashmir not conducive to conduct a match, and keeping in mind the current situation as well as the desire of teams to play football on the field, the match stands rescheduled to be held after March 6, 2019, at a time and location feasible for AIFF, and the participating teams," the AIFF said in a statement.

It is learnt, the match could be held in Delhi on March 12. Real Kashmir officials said the club will file an appeal and called it "against the norms of FIFA".

