I like a girl who is a decade younger to me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am part of a group that meets every month to discuss books. We have a number of members across age groups, and I have been attending these meetings for over a year now. I have started to have a massive crush on one of the members, who is around a decade younger than I am. I spoke to her at the last meeting and casually asked for her number, and she reacted as if I was some creepy old man. I haven't said anything to her since then, because I don't know what to say. I was extremely embarrassed, of course, but I would still like to know her better. How do I do this if she doesn't even give me her number?

People have different approaches to the idea of age, notions of what is appropriate and what doesn't work. You may be perfectly okay with asking someone younger out, but that person may not necessarily share your views. If she is uncomfortable with giving you her number, she obviously doesn't think of you the same way. You can always try and have more conversations with her during or after these meetings, or simply participate in a manner that allows her to get a better understanding of who you are as a person. If she does eventually find a level of comfort, she may change her mind. Having said that, if she doesn't want to give you her number, you may simply have to accept that she is not interested.

I am horrible at long distance relationships, and am worried because my boyfriend is moving to another city. How do I survive this?

Your self-awareness helps. You already know you're bad at this, which means you will have to try harder. You also know that you don't want to end this relationship, which should give you the impetus you need to do whatever it takes. Speak to your boyfriend and explain your concerns.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates