I like him, but not ready for a relation

I met a guy who was introduced to me by a common friend, and we went out a few times. I think I really like him, but I'm not so sure about getting into a relationship just yet. I know he likes me too, but he is also seeing other people. I don't want to lose him, but I am afraid he may run out of patience if I don't take this seriously. I don't want to be forced into anything, but I feel as if I don't have a choice. What should I do?

There's nothing you can do if you don't want to be in a relationship. You shouldn't be forced into one, least of all out of fear. If he wants to date someone else, it implies that he isn't serious about you. If he is, he will give you all the time and space you need to get comfortable with the idea of being in a relationship with him. Either way, it always makes sense to get into something only when you're ready, because that improves the chances of it working out a lot better. If he is smart enough, he will understand and accept that too.

My girlfriend and I broke up because she said she didn't want to be with me anymore. I accepted her decision and began dating other people. Over the past two weeks, she has been sending me suggestive messages on Facebook, asking me out for coffee and saying things that are almost romantic. I don't know what she means by this, and if she is just messing with my head. If she wants us to get back together again, I don't know if I want to. How do I deal with this?

You can start by simply asking her what she wants. Give her a chance to come clean if she wants to, and then evaluate how you feel about her wishes. If you aren't ready to give the relationship another chance, no one says you have to.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

