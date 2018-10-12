I like Shakira, says Rafael Nadal

tennis

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal recalls featuring in 2010 music video with Colombian pop star Shakira and says it was a wonderful experience

Rafael Nadal and Shakira

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal, 32, recently recalled the music video he acted in with pop star Shakira, 41, in 2010 and said he had great memories of it. The 17-time Grand Slam champion, featured Shakira's hit track, Gypsy.

"It was a new experience for me," Nadal said in a recent interview, after missing out on the Shanghai Masters due to injury. "A different experience from what I did normally. I just like Shakira. It was special for me, and a very good experience. For me, it was a pleasure. She's a very, very nice person," added Nadal, who sustained the knee injury during his US Open semi-final clash with Juan Martin del Potro last month.

Interestingly, back then, Shakira had revealed a very unique reason to pick Nadal for the video. She said that she began her career at a very young age and has always been on the road, just like Nadal, who also started young and has travelled a lot.

