I love being surrounded by women, says Roger Federer

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer recently revealed that women have helped him be a better player and person.

"I am surrounded by women! But I do not complain, I love it. My sister [Dianna], my mother [Lynette], who was unbelievably important for me, my wife [Mirka]," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been married to Mirka since April 2009.

"Mirka, my wife, has been unbelievable supportive throughout my career, a great person: the best wife and woman. So yeah, women have a big influence on my life and I thank them for it," Federer added.

