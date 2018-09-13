I love David Beckham's money, says Robo-Victoria Beckham

football

When people asked on her chatbot (left) whether divorcing David would make her happy, the automated Victoria replied, "Very". To a question on whether David's money make her happy?, the reply was, "Very".

David Beckham with wife Victoria

Former England captain David Beckham's singer-turned-fashion-designer wife Victoria is embarrassed after her marketing strategy backfired. To mark 10 years of her designer brand, she came up with a robotic chat app with Facebook that allowed the app to answer questions via her profile.

Recently, Victoria posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "I'm so excited to announce my partnership with @facebook celebrating 10 years of my brand! Together we've created the VB Messenger Experience which is now LIVE! I have a lot of exciting news to share with u all — look forward to chatting! x VB #VBSince08."

