'I love her, but she has shut me out!'

I met a girl from another country online around 6 months ago. We met 3 months ago in another country and spent some quality time together. It was perfect at the time but, a month after that meeting, she now says she has no feelings for me. Her behaviour towards me has changed, she barely chats, is often rude, and doesn't call. I really love her. Please tell me what I should do.

— NV

There is nothing you can do if she doesn't reciprocate your feelings. Try and evaluate this scenario realistically: this is someone you don't really know and have no real contact with. A short holiday abroad is never going to be enough for two people to really get to understand each other. From an outsider's perspective, it sounds like a fling, even though your feelings for her may be real. You have presumably told her how you feel and tried your best to get her to engage with you more. She has refused to do this and made it very clear that she isn't interested. The best thing to do is accept her decision and move on. Time will help you get over this so, the sooner you accept the facts, the better.

My girlfriend makes me feel as if I am being used and it is not a nice feeling. She is nice only when she needs something and starts to seem distant after she gets her way. When I point this out to her, she says this is only in my imagination, but I am not stupid, so I don't buy that explanation. Should I end this relationship if that feeling doesn't go away?

You're right about it not being a nice thing and you are perfectly entitled to feel the way you do because no one can dictate how you should react to something. If this persists, there may come a time when you start to resent your girlfriend. Base your decision upon how you will deal with that situation.

