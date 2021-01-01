'I love him, but he has a girlfriend...'

I am a 29-year old woman and have been madly in love with someone from my office for over a year now. We get along well and have great conversations, and I know there is definitely a spark between us. The issue is he is already dating someone else who also works in the same office. I don't know if they are in a committed relationship, but they always go out together and are usually together at office parties. I don't know how to bring up the topic whenever I chat with him, but I would like him to know that I have feelings for him. Should I tell him this and see what happens, or is it a bad idea?

If you believe there is something special between the two of you, what stops him from having this discussion with you? Office romances are always tricky and difficult to navigate, and the presence of a third person implies that he isn't exactly uninterested in her either. I would suggest you try and get to know him a little better and find out more about his personal life before having any conversation about how you feel. This can help you avoid any potential misunderstandings and prevent things from becoming awkward between all three of you. You have had these feelings for over a year, and nothing has happened yet, so it may make sense to go with the assumption that he doesn't see things the way you do yet.

My boyfriend isn't ideal in any way, because he does everything a great partner shouldn't. I love him unconditionally though, and don't know if I am making a mistake by planning a future with him. How will I know?

You alone can answer that question, based upon what your expectations are and how you believe you will be satisfied with the future given what you know about the present. If you believe you love him unconditionally, why should anything make a difference?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

