I love him! Stuart Broad's superb reply to troll saying Jasprit Bumrah better than him

England star pace bowler Stuart Broad, who is currently out of action while the England cricket team are busy with their T20I series against Australia, still happens to be very active on social media platforms.

Stuart Broad recently took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a photo which has him busy chilling by the beach. Stuart Broad went on to caption his Instagram post, "To the Bar or the Gym?"

View this post on Instagram To the Bar ð¸ or the Gym ðï¸? ð A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) onSep 7, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Now we all know how cricket fans can be very passionate, not only for the game, but also their favourite cricketers as well. One such cricket fan went on to post a comment showing his favourite as Bumrah and stating that Stuart Broad is not 'great like Bumrah.' Meanwhile, Stuart Broad, the tall bowler that he is, took things in his (long) 'stride' and was quite the sportsman with a brilliant reply. Broad replied to the fan, " I love him, one of my favourites. I agree with you, but don't need comparisons. Just enjoy good bowlers!" Take a look at the post below.

Screenshot of the chat. Courtesy/ Instagram

Stuart Broad, who turned 34 in June 2020, made his debut for England in 2006 and since has played 143 Tests taking 514 wickets, 121 ODIs with 178 wickets as well as 56 T20Is with 65 wickets to his name.

Broad is the leading wicket taker for England in T20Is and the second leading wicket taker for England in Tests, behind James Anderson.

