I love Kylie, confesses Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's obsession with the young Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, started with his comments on Kim Kardashian's live Instagram feed



Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is head over heels for global sensation Kylie Jenner and his love for her is no secret. Dosanjh has been crushing over this internet celebrity and unapologetically, he has quite often popped up with his Punjabi comments on Kylie Jenner's Instagram account. During an exclusive conversation with ANI, he said, 'Sometimes you end up loving someone very much, what's the harm in it?

Dosanjh's obsession with the young Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, started with his comments on Kim Kardashian's live Instagram feed. He commented, 'Oh Ki haal aa (How are you?)' and 'Kylie Kithe aa? (Where is Kylie?)' in Punjabi. In response to Kylie's cozy and intimate Instagram post with boyfriend Tyga, he commented 'Fittey Muh.. (What nonsense)'.

He also funnily commented 'Hatdi ni Tu.. (You won't resist.)' on a video of Kylie, getting fans worldwide talking and tweeting about the same. Diljit Dosanjh even dedicated his latest song High End to Jenner. On work front, Dosanjh is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot.' The film is based on true story about the Sikh Regiment, serving in the British Indian Army, during World War I. 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot' starring Diljit Dosanjh, Yograj Singh and Sunanda Sharma in pivotal roles will be released on March 23.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever