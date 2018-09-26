'I love my wife, but miss my girlfriend too'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I am 49 years old, with two sons and a beautiful wife who is very caring towards me and my parents. We are all happy. While working at a company a few years ago, I fell in love with one of my colleagues with whom I had a relationship for six years. She was also married with one daughter. I left that job because of some problems with the company and she left soon after. When I left my job, I was tense and discussed my financial situation with her. After some time, she started ignoring me. She no longer chats much, and just restricts our conversation to a few questions on WhatsApp. Is she not in touch anymore because of my financial condition? I don’t want to meet her and start a relationship again. I just want to talk so we can share our feelings. Why she is doing this?

— Mahadev S

I’m not sure why you’re doing this, to be honest. You claim to be happy with your wife, show no remorse about the fact that you have cheated on her and betrayed her trust for six years, and want to know how you can fix a relationship with someone you are not married to? Do you not see the problem here? If you want someone to discuss your feelings with, or your financial situation, why isn’t your wife the one you turn to? Do you not speak to her about how you feel? Have things changed between you two? Try and evaluate your relationship instead, think about what has changed, and whether you are being fair to her in exchange for the love and respect she has shown you, this marriage, and your parents. Maybe that colleague of yours has figured out that this doesn’t make sense, for whatever reason, and isn’t communicating with you because she has changed her mind. Maybe it’s time you gave it some serious thought and figured out what your priorities are too.

