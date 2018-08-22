I love to eat all the things that I don't have to: Rafael Nadal

tennis

Rafael Nadal

Spanish tennis great and current World No.1 Rafael Nadal follows a strict diet to ensure his body is in shape. The tennis ace even loves to cook and his speciality is pasta with shrimp and mushrooms. But even he has a liking for junk food — chocolate and chips being his favourites. "I love to eat all the things that I don't have to, but sometimes it's good to eat too, it helps to be happier," Nadal told Tennis World USA.

Rafael Nadal has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the second most in history, as well as a record 33 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles, a record 20 ATP World Tour 500 tournaments, and the 2008 Olympic gold medal in singles. In majors, Nadal has won a record 11 French Open titles, three US Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, and one Australian Open title. He was also a member of the winning Spain Davis Cup team in 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2011. In 2010, he became the seventh male player in history and youngest of five in the Open Era to achieve the Career Grand Slam at age 24. He is the second male player, after Andre Agassi, to complete the singles Career Golden Slam. In 2011, Nadal was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

