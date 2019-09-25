Stephanie Rice: I am good friends with Sonam Kapoor

Australian swimming great Stephanie Rice revealed yesterday that she is a huge Bollywood fan, and good friends with actor Sonam Kapoor.

"I follow the Bollywood community. It's amazing. I once did an event with Sonam Kapoor and she was lovely. I'm good friends with her. I'm quite familiar with Priyanka Chopra too. I love the intensity, the vibrancy, the music and dance. I love their work ethic too. I hope they support my endeavour in India," said Rice, who is in India to initiate her swimming academy.

The Aussie loves Indian food too. "I love Indian delicacies. I am a vegan, so I'm not into animal products but I like all the different flavours and the beautiful curries, especially palak [spinach] curry. I also love vada pav," she said.

