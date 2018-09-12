I made a mistake, says France's Lloris after drink-driving arrest

football

The most important thing for me is to enjoy myself every day, whether that be at training or learning from my coach, Lloris expressed

Hugo Lloris

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris yesterday admitted to making a mistake after he was arrested on drink-driving charges last month. “Just like every man, I have a private life. I made a mistake and I have to accept it,” Lloris said.

“I have to stay focused on what is the most important thing, in my mind -- that's the pitch. I have the support of my family and my friends. And I still want to go out onto the pitch to enjoy myself and continue improving,” he added.

Lloris is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today on charges of drunken driving. The France World Cup winner was stopped by police in central London on August 24 where he failed a breathalyser test. .

Lloris added that he intends honour his contract at Tottenham, which is through the 2021-22 season. “You don't control everything. I'm focused on what I do daily with Tottenham. The most important thing for me is to enjoy myself every day, whether that be at training or learning from my coach,” Lloris expressed.

