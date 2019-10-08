I miss my busy boyfriend a lot

I am a 21-year old woman. My boyfriend and I have been dating for four months now, but have known each other for much longer. We live far apart, so we don't manage to meet easily because I am only free on weekends. He is also very busy because he freelances and has plenty of work, while managing his studies. I am a woman with needs, and he doesn't give me as much time as he should. He really loves me, but I keep missing him a lot. He wants me to understand his situation. I don't know what to do.— Shruti M

I'm not sure I understand what the problem is. You are aware that your boyfriend is genuinely busy, and also sure that he loves you. If missing him is a problem, there must be something you can both do to arrive at a compromise of sorts. You can both try and work on a long-term plan that allows him to plan his schedule better, making sure he doesn't take on work for a few weekends, while you can consider taking some time off from work every once in a while. Either way, it all boils down to how badly the two of you want to spend time together, and what you are both prepared to do to make it work. I'm not sure if anyone else can help you with that.

My husband always takes his family's side against me, which is difficult because of the way they treat me. It is getting to a point where I want to leave him. How do I deal with this?

If it is serious enough to make you contemplate leaving, is he aware of your decision? A conversation with him, or with him and his family together, may lead to change or, at the very least, the possibility of marriage counselling together. You can also consider taking some time off with him, away from his family, to air your grievances and get his point of view.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates