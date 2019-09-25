I often dream about John Lennon, says Paul McCartney

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney says he had a beautiful relationship with late band member John Lennon. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, McCartney said, "A lot of the talk was that I was the villain and that John and I didn't get on well and I kind of bought into it," said McCartney, adding that he and Lennon were friends.

"I often dream about him. When you've had a relationship like that for so long, such a deep relationship, I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams. I have a lot of dreams about John," he added.McCartney is world famous, but he believes he is still that "child who grew up in Liverpool. I got really famous but I'm here. I'm still that little kid. The way I think, just when I'm at home, I'm just slobbing out watching television. It's kind of 'him' and me. Me is me, who was always in this body and the body's just grown up. Then 'him' is like [a] famous guy."



John Lennon

The singer also discussed how losing his mom at 14 affected him personally and musically. "I didn't think it had affected me musically. I just knew it was a tragedy. To lose your mom at 14 is not easy. It was difficult for a few years... just trying to cope. But then I found music... and John [Lennon]. John lost his mother too," he said.

