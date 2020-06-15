'I planned to meet Sushant bhaiya in Mumbai during IPL,' says Mumbai Indians pacer Digvijay Singh

Maharashtra pacer Digvijay Singh, 21, is still unable to fathom that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday. Digvijay, who played the role of Ali, a young cricketer in the 2013 Bollywood flick Kai Po Che, was coached on screen by Rajput [Ishaan]. In December last year, Digvijay was picked by Mumbai Indians for R20 lakh at the Indian Premier League auctions.

"I don't know what to say," Digvijay told PTI in a choked voice from his Pune residence. "Sushant bhaiya was the nicest of human beings. Six eventful months of my life was shooting for Kai Po Che where he played the role of my coach. Trust me, he was a good cricketer. We played so much cricket off camera. I was a kid. He entertained me," added Digvijay, who is looking forward to playing in the IPL.



Deshmukh in MI colours

Digvijay remembered his last conversation, a good eight years ago, soon after the shoot got over. "Sushant bhaiya asked me what would I like to become when I grow up. I told him, just like in the film, I would become a cricketer. Maine kahaan tha jab cricket mein kuch karoonga uske baad hi aake aapse miloonga [I told him that I would meet him only after becoming a cricketer]. Since MI picked me at the IPL auction, I thought once IPL starts and I am in Mumbai, I will go and meet him. That won't happen anymore," Digvijay was unable to gather his thoughts beyond this.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever