I quit to focus on Bajrang's Olympic preparation, says Yogeshwar Dutt

Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar Dutt says it was not a difficult decision to quit the mat since he did it for his favourite student Bajrang Punia, who he thinks can go on to become India's first wrestler to win an Olympic gold.

Yogeshwar is only the third Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal - a bronze at the 2012 London Games - after KD Jadhav and Sushil Kumar. In his successful career, Yogeshwar also won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in 2014.

The Haryana wrestler, who is celebrating his 35th birthday yesterday, said he is focused on preparing Bajrang for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "It's important that Bajrang is prepared and supported for an Olympic medal. He is good but can do much better. I can't compete in 2020, so it is better, we help Bajrang. He will be a strong medal contender for gold in Tokyo," Yogeshwar said.

"I had a good career. I played four Olympics. In our second line of wrestlers, Bajrang is doing well and can be better. So it's important to give him that chance and support," said Yogeshwar.

