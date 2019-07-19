I really like my boyfriend's friend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr. Love

I have recently begun to have strong feelings for a friend of my boyfriend, but he is married. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I can't get him out of my head. I keep asking my boyfriend to host parties as an excuse to meet his friend more, and I am considering just telling him how I feel. Am I wrong to do this? I don't want to regret not saying how I feel.

It's interesting that you continue to mention your boyfriend while plotting to meet his married friend. There are two problems there that ought to stand out at once. If you are not happy with your boyfriend, and intend to be with someone else, that's a sign that things aren't working. This person you intend to declare your feelings for is already married, which is the second problem. I'm not sure what you hope to accomplish by telling him how you feel, considering there is another person involved in his life whom you have conveniently ignored. I suggest you think about this a little more.

My ex-girlfriend cheated on me and our relationship ended very badly. It broke my heart, because I loved her very much. Since then, I have become so cynical that I can't trust anyone. My friends have set me up on a few dates, but I am rarely interested because I keep assuming these women will cheat on me. How can I change this perception?

What you feel is completely normal, given that a loss of trust is hard for any of us to deal with. Your inability to trust anyone is also okay, because it takes us time to heal. Cynicism is part of the ageing process and teaches us life lessons. If you are not ready to trust anyone, don't beat yourself up about it. Take some time off to put this behind you and start slowly. It may not seem like it now, but you will find it within yourself to accept someone again, when you're ready.

