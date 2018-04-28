I regret my negative episodes with Wenger, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have enjoyed a spiky relationship



Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho admitted that he regrets some of his behaviour towards Arsene Wenger over their years of rivalry in the EPL ahead of the Frenchman's last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal boss tomorrow.

The two managers have enjoyed a spiky relationship. "Regrets? Little negative episodes, yes I do and probably he also does. There are little things where it would obviously have been better without them, some gestures, some words would be better without it. I feel better now without it, no doubt about it," Mourinho said.

