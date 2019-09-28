I resigned as MLA because Sharad Pawar is defamed because of me, says Ajit Pawar

I have resigned as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) because NCP chief Sharad Pawar was being defamed on account of me, said Ajit Pawar here on Saturday. "Sharad Pawar has no connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCP). I feel his name has been dragged just because I am his relative. Because of me, Sharad Pawar and NCP are being defamed. This is the reason I have resigned without asking him," said Pawar at a press conference here.

Ajit, who is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tendered his resignation as a member of the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registering a money laundering case against him. Questioning the timing of the ED case, he said: "This has happened when the elections are at doorsteps. Why this whole thing came in on the eve of election time."

Ajit said that he had informed Assembly Speaker that he was resigning due to personal and requested him to accept his resignation. "The Speaker asked me about the reason, but I told him that I will speak about it later," he said.



Ajit Pawar answers the questions raised by the media persons at the press conference held at Y B Chavan Auditorium in Churchgate

The NCP leader said that after tendering his resignation, he did not go to meet Sharad Pawar as his priority is to help the flood-affected people in his constituency Baramati. "After my resignation, questions were raised as to why I didn't go to meet Sharad Pawar. I want to clarify that I am giving priority to the flood victims of Baramati," he said.

"Last time also there was an allegation of Rs 70,000 crore scam against me. Five years have passed and inquiry has not yet been completed yet," he said. "Now again at the time of the election, Rs 25,000 crore scam has been found out. People must be thinking that I can't settle for less than thousands of crores. I am also a human being like you. I have also emotions. This is not right," said Pawar.



Ajit Pawar also raised questions about the timing of the case by the enforcement directorate

Sharad Pawar on Friday had said that Ajit resigned as an MLA, as he was 'disturbed' after the ED named him in a money laundering case pertaining to the MSCB scam. The NCP chief had also claimed that Ajit was not even a member of the MSCB.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results of which will be announced on October 24.

