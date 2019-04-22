I still carry the pain of split with Brady, says Bridget

other-sports

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady

It has been over a decade since National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady, 41, ended his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, 47.

But the actor recently revealed that she still carries the pain and anxiety of the public split in 2006. Three months after she and Brady split, the NFL star started dating Gisele Bundchen and Moynahan discovered that she was pregnant.

Speaking about the grief she faced during that time, she wrote in her new book Our Shoes, Our Selves, which she co-wrote with Amanda Benchley: "I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby [son John, now 11].

And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever." In an interview to BUILD magazine, she said: "I feel like I still unconsciously carried that [pain] around with me. I'm still working through that and kind of shedding that now."

