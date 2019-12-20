I stood up for myself, gender parity: Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao
The personal acts of courage had a ripple effect for Suman, resulting in a project that even received support from Princess Diya Kumari Foundation
Suman Rao, the stunning 21-year-old Indian model who has recently won the title of Miss World Asia 2019 in the Miss World beauty pageant this year, says that she started speaking up for gender equality after she learned to stand up for herself.
Suman, who had won the title of Miss India 2019, was born in the Aaidana village near Udaipur, and her family shifted to Mumbai soon after her birth. Her Project Pragati trains village women to make handlooms, decorative handicrafts, accessories, and jewelry.
"I remember being told that 'until it comes on you and you feel the consequence of an existing social problem, you don't start working for the solution'. It was the same for me, where I felt women are not getting to voice opinions, and are just following the family's instructions. That's when I started to realise the importance of bringing about a change. I stood up for myself, and this was the first step towards my cause.
The personal acts of courage had a ripple effect for Suman, resulting in a project that even received support from Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.
"I thought, why not spread the independence I am experiencing to the world? I felt the need to start something. Rural women usually don't have much say in matters because of financial dependence. In Project Pragati, women in my own village started to make handicrafts and other beautiful products, and they started earning from their sales. In a way, it helped them have something of their own," Suman told IANSlife in an interview.
Suman also said that delaying punishment to rapists is an act of wronging the women of the country.
Asked about her future and Bollywood plans, she said, "I am studying chartered accountancy. I am doing modelling too, but I would love to explore working in Bollywood if the opportunity comes."
Women and ethnic wear compliment each other, and Femina Miss India World 2019 looks ethereal in red.
Navratri is a favourite for many including Rao, who dressed up in a beautiful brown coloured outfit.
Suman Rao donned a plain blue saree with a light yellow blouse.
The Indian beauty who was born in Udaipur, Rajasthan to Ratan Singh Rao and Susheela Kanwar can carry western outfits with equal ease. She attended the Festival of Arts, Crafts, Architecture Design Etymologies.
"Women in sarees are like snowflakes. Unique yet beautiful in their own way," she wrote.
Apart from sarees, Rao carries salwar suits very well. Dressed in a blue suit with a plain dupatta, Rao loves what she wears!
The gorgeous model who also holds the title of Miss India Rajasthan 2019, looks elegant and classy in ethnic wear!
Decked in an all-green suit, Rao writes, "Green is the primary colour of the World and that from which it's loveliness arises!" She accentuated her look with earrings and a ring in her hand.
In this bright yellow coloured suit which she paired with gold earrings, Rao looks as gorgeous as ever! Her kohl-lined eyes look bewitching!
Suman Rao donned an off-white lehenga with a red border and left her hair open. She wrote, "I might wear different kinds of clothes but I think my love for lehenga is inexplicable as it takes me back to my ethnic roots. Back to my Rajasthan."
With yet another picture in a lehenga, Suman Rao enthrals us with her beauty!
Rao will now represent India in Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in London in the United Kingdom on December 14.
Suman Rao was crowned Femina Miss India World 2019. She is from Rajasthan and will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant which will be held in Pattaya, Thailand on December 7.
