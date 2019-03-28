I-T officials carry out raids on Karnataka minister Puttaraju's residence

national

Hitting out at Narendra Modi, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called these raids the Prime Minister's "real surgical strike

Income-Tax raids underway at the residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. Pic/ANI

Officials from the Income Tax department are conducting raids at the Chinnakurli residence of Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya, sources said on Thursday.

The raids are being carried out by I-T officials and Central Personal Force (CRPF) personnel.

Currently, raids are underway at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya and, Mysuru, sources revealed.

Raids are also taking place at locations of 17 contractors and seven officers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation Department.

Karnataka: Income-Tax raids are underway at residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya pic.twitter.com/BrEX9LBnOa — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

Hitting out at Narendra Modi, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called these raids the Prime Minister's "real surgical strike."

"PM @narendramodi's real surgical strike is out in the open through IT dept raids. The constitutional post offer for IT officer Balakrishna helped the PM in his revenge game. Highly deplorable to use govt machinery, corrupt officials to harrass opponents during election time" he tweeted.

In addition to this, JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa claimed that the BJP is trying to "play political games" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "The Chief Minister of Karnataka has already cleared why raids are taking place as he got inputs from the intelligence department. The BJP is trying to play political games before elections. Why are there no raids at BJP leaders' houses? IT raids are common but I am questioning their timing," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supporters have launched a protest on Masuru Road against the Centre, and are raising slogans against the BJP government.

Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates