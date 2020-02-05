'I take guidance from Sharad Pawar, he does not behave like a remote control,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar does not behave like a "remote control", adding that he himself takes guidance from Pawar if he comes across any issue. Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra government. "There is no question of remote control etc. We are three separate parties. I am the head of my party and yes, I got the hint of your question... Do you want to ask about Sharad Pawar? Sharad Pawar does not behave like a remote control... If he has some suggestions, he definitely gives it," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Thackeray said, "...His (Pawar) experience is tremendous. He definitely guides me through his experience. I also take his guidance if there is an issue. But he too has a specialty... If you explain something well to them, then in a moment he says okay, you are right." The Chief Minister further stated that there is no need to worry at all as "along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra also has a bright future."

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Thackeray said that he is a "good colleague".

"He is aware of issues, has experience. In the last election, we have commented strongly on each other. But now, while coming together and running the government, we are handling each other," he said.

