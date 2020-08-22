I think about my ex all the time...

I am a 28-year old guy and have been dating a 24-year-old girl for six months. We were in college together and have been friends for a long time. I broke up with my ex-girlfriend after being together for over three years, which is when my friend and I got closer and decided to get into a relationship. The thing is, I still think about my ex all the time. My current girlfriend is sweet, but I can’t think of her as anything other than my friend. There is no real romance because it always feels forced. Should I end this? I don’t know if my ex will take me back, but should I try?

I suggest you start by being honest, given that your girlfriend is your friend. If she thinks you are happy in this relationship, and you’re not, you owe it to her to be honest, so she doesn’t get the wrong idea about where this is going. Thinking about your ex is normal too, because of how long the two of you were together. It ended for a reason though, and it may help to focus on what didn’t work. You can’t assume she will take you back and reaching out to her without being honest to your girlfriend isn’t fair to anyone. Speak about it, give yourself and this relationship time, and make a decision based on how you still feel a few months down the line.

My boyfriend didn’t do anything special for my birthday this year, even though it was a milestone and I turned 30. When I asked him about it, he said he hadn’t done anything special last year or the year before too, and I don’t know if I am being childish by being upset about this. Should I just accept that this is the kind of person he is and settle for it?

Accept it only based upon what you expect from anyone in a relationship. There is nothing wrong with wanting signs of being loved.

