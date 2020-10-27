I think he is lying, but have no proof

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year or so, and we have always had trust issues because he doesn't tell me everything about himself. I don't know who he spends time with, where he disappears on some weekends, and who he chats with even when we are out on a date. He is very secretive, and always asks me to mind my own business, saying I am intruding on his personal space. I know he is lying, but I have no proof. What should I do?

If either of you have a problem trusting each other after a year, it's obvious that there are some problems with this relationship. He isn't comfortable enough to be honest with you, while you are sure he is being dishonest. At some point, one of you will start to resent the other. If you want this to work, you will both have to make a few changes and work towards being more open and honest with each other. If neither of you can do that, it may be best to end things before this gets worse. Tell him how you feel and ask if he is prepared to do what it takes to save this relationship.

I think I am gay but am seriously in denial because I don't know how my family and friends will react to this. What should I do?

It is making me miserable and I can't focus on anything else. Homosexuality is perfectly normal, provided you have the right kind of support. Your family and friends may take a while to accept this, because the world is unfortunately still coping with homophobia in 2020, but their love for you will eventually help them come to terms with your sexuality. You can't keep suppressing how you feel and live a lie to make others comfortable around you. I suggest you speak to a therapist, talk about your sexuality with more honesty, and think of the best way to tell everyone the truth.

