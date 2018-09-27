'I think he's my soulmate, but he isn't interested'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I have strong feelings for someone, but he doesn't say anything about it. He says there is no future for us, but I feel as if he is my soulmate. He doesn't want me to express my feelings for him either, so I don't say anything anymore. What should I do?

— Farheen K

He doesn't say anything, refuses to acknowledge your feelings and has pointed out that he doesn't want you to express how you feel anymore. Is there anything about this that isn't clear to you? He's not interested and there is no point trying to change his mind. You may think of many people as soulmates, but they need to reciprocate your feelings too. Doesn't it seem like a sensible thing to simply accept his decision and move on? This may seem like a difficult thing to do, but a relationship requires two people who both want it to work, and it's obvious that he doesn't. What exactly will you accomplish by waiting around when he doesn't want you to?

How do I deal with my girlfriend when she loses her temper because of domestic issues? I want to make her feel better but can't do much because we are in a long-distance relationship. What can I do to make her feel good?

— Hitesh J

Long distance relationships can only be managed by trust, communication and patience. If you are a good listener, support her during a difficult time, and make sure you are around when she needs someone to speak to, you're probably doing a lot more than you think you are. If she loses her temper, it's because she's trying to deal with something. Recognising that and allowing her to be angry, if it helps, is a big part of learning how to give the other person space when necessary. Don't worry about making her feel good, because being a supportive partner when she needs it matters enormously. You will then make her feel good just by being around.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@ mid-day.com

