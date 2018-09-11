I think he's only interested in sex, nothing else

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship with this guy for almost three months. We recently started getting physical. I don't mind, but it's not all I want to do. Ever since we have reached this stage, he only contacts me for physical reasons. If I try to draw a line subtly, he still pushes the subject. How long will this go on for? Is this normal in a relationship? Should I tell him? If yes, how? Am I being paranoid or is this okay?

- Pia C

You're not being paranoid. Being overtly physical is normal, of course, but you will both need to evaluate what you want from this relationship because it seems like you want different things at this stage. If you feel as if you are being forced into sex, that's a problem and your boyfriend needs to know that it's not okay.

I had a fight with my spouse on May 12, 2018. She left for her village saying she wanted a divorce, but returned after my mother's intervention. She clearly told my mother that she doesn't want any mental or physical relationship with me. The problem is I can't think of another woman in my dreams except my wife. If she stops talking to me, I will die soon due to depression. Please tell me how I can convince her that I still love her.

- Pritish D

Your wife needs to want to save this relationship, too, if there is any hope of it being saved. If she isn't interested, it means neither of you can speak to a counsellor or get professional help, which means the chances of the marriage working out are bleak. There are obviously reasons for why she has left, and it is up to you to address those reasons and speak to her. Without dialogue, there can be no hope of resolution, so I suggest you do your best to speak about your problems and ask her what you can do to make things better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

