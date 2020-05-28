I was recently introduced to a girl by my friends at a party, because they all thought she and I would really hit it off. I didn't say much to her that night because I was having a bad day, so she moved on after a while. I spent some time checking her profile out on the day after the party and realised she and I do have a lot in common. I now regret my behaviour as I can see why my friends were pushing me towards her. I think I may have missed my chance. What should I do?

Why do you assume everything is lost based on one conversation that didn't go well? Why assume the girl is shallow enough to base her perspective of you on that hurried meeting at a party? If you feel as if you would like to get to know her, why not reach out, apologise for your behaviour and explain why it was a bad time, and ask if she would consider meeting you for a cup of coffee? If she declines, maybe she doesn't agree with what your friends think.

My boyfriend and I have been together for around two years and I think we both love each other. I have been thinking a lot about another friend of mine for the past two months though, and I don't know what to do about these feelings. Does this mean my current relationship is over?

There are other factors that determine the end of a relationship, starting with whether or not you still love your boyfriend. It's normal to think of other people differently after you have been with someone for a while, but it also makes sense to evaluate your relationship with the person you chose to be with rather than the one you suddenly have feelings for. Why not think about what is making you feel this way for a friend, and whether there is something you or your boyfriend aren't working on enough?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news