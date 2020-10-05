'I think my boyfriend is cheating on me...'

I have been facing some issues with my boyfriend of 7 years since the lockdown began. He doesn't want to meet me, and constantly uses the virus as a reason. At the same time, he goes out all the time and meets all kinds of people, without telling me who they are. He used to tell me everything before but doesn't anymore. He calls and we chat regularly, but he simply refuses to meet, and sometimes says that meeting me could spoil his day. I feel as if he is cheating on me because he constantly meets an old school friend of his. I think he goes to her house, but he has never mentioned her before. Whenever I start a conversation about our relationship, he avoids what he calls "serious talk." We have had sex a few times before, but I sometimes feel he used me. Then again, at other times, I also genuinely feel that he loves me. It's difficult for me to move on given that I have been with him for so long, but I really wish we could clear things out. I don't know how to do this, because he doesn't even meet me. A month ago, he said we would marry in 2 years; now, he doesn't want to discuss it. I don't know if I should trust him with this. Please help.

— Pooja K

It's obvious that things aren't going well in your relationship, because a partner who refuses to meet or talk about things is obviously not as committed as you are. If you can't trust him, and he refuses to do what it takes to save this, you may have no choice but to set an ultimatum. There are issues that need to be discussed, and you must prepare yourself for the fact that this relationship will not survive without him having that conversation. Yes, it will be difficult, but you have to ask yourself how much you are willing up put up with given how things currently stand.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

