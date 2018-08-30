I think my boyfriend is losing interest in me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been together for almost a year now. Over the past month or so, I am beginning to sense a cooling from his side, by which I mean he doesn't seem as enthusiastic to spend time with me as he used to for the first couple of months. He is still very sweet and we have fun when we're out together, but he doesn't take an active interest in my life the way he once used to. He doesn't message me very often at work, for instance, while he used to chat with me all day in the past. I get a sense that he is losing interest in me, which makes me sad because I am still very interested in everything he is doing. What can I do to change his attitude? He's not a bad person, but I want him to be as interested as he used to be.

This is fairly normal among people who have been together for a while, because it starts to feel as if you both know each other well enough to stop trying to find something new. It's impossible to constantly be excited about the other person, of course, but you can always aim for a new kind of comfort with each other. You may still find him interesting, but he may start taking you for granted because that comes easily if one allows it to. I suggest you think of ways to try and rejuvenate this relationship. A short trip somewhere, perhaps, or more conversations about things you haven't spoken about before, or just an honest chat about what he means to you and what he thinks of your presence in his life. It is only by confronting these issues and discussing them in a transparent manner that you can hope to breathe new life into what the two of you have. Hang in there and give it time; you will both emerge stronger from the experience.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

