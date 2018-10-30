I think my boyfriend is two-timing me with his ex

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am stuck and need help. I have been in a relationship with a guy for the past year-and-a-half, and recently realised he is cheating on me. I found out that he is two-timing me with his ex. After they broke up, she reached out and said she had made a mistake. According to my boyfriend, she was suffering from depression and needed his help, so he told me he would support her as a friend. When I checked his chats, I realised they were intimate again and that he still loves her. This is killing me because it feels as if he is with me just for sex. How do I react and what should I do? I loved him very much and didn't expect this from him. What do I do now?

- Pranathi K

Dealing with a cheating partner is never easy, of course, because a betrayal of trust always hurts deeply. It doesn't seem as if your boyfriend intends to end things with his ex though, given that you have been with him for a year-and-a-half. He has also been lying about this and is disrespecting two women in the process because you don't know if his ex-girlfriend is aware of your presence either. Loving him is great but forgiving him or expecting him to do the right thing are different issues. If you feel as if you are being used, and that you get nothing from this relationship except sex, why are you still with him? Have you confronted him about this? Does he have anything to say about why he has behaved the way he has? Does he continue to deny any wrongdoing? What you choose to do, and whether you choose to believe him, are both entirely up to you. The grief of ending a relationship will fade over time, but don't you owe it to yourself to be with a man who loves and respects you the way you love and respect him?

