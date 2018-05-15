I think my girlfriend is in love with someone else

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship for the past year and a half. At times though, she says we should take a break and, whenever we do, it feels as if she is in love with someone else. I don't understand this because she was very much in love with me at one point. I am confused about the whole thing. Should I continue with this relationship or end it?

- Rahul P

I'm afraid I don't understand the need for constant breaks. If you are uncomfortable with it, and do it just because she wants you to take some time off, it's obvious that you both have different ideas about this relationship. Speak to her about it and tell her why you're not happy about the breaks. Also ask if she is ready to commit to this because, if she isn't, it isn't fair to you. If she can't work on this relationship as much as you do, it may make more sense to walk away before you get hurt.

My boyfriend keeps talking about my ex-boyfriend all the time. It's as if he is obsessed with him. This is extremely annoying because I don't like bringing up my past, but it's as if he can't help comparing everything we do to how things were with my ex. How can I stop this?

You have to try and understand why he feels insecure - because it does sound like insecurity on the basis of your description - about your ex. Does he feel threatened in any way? Does he feel as if you may leave him and go back to your ex? You should try and talk about his feelings, instead of simply asking him not to discuss your past, because it's obvious that it troubles him for some reason. This isn't an insurmountable problem, because it's only a question of time before he starts to feel comfortable and secure enough in this relationship to let your past go, the way you already have.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

