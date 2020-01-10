I think my husband is cheating on me...

I have been married for two years and, for the past six months, I have very strong feelings that my husband is cheating on me. I know I'm right because I sense it, and I can't discount my instinct. I have confronted him repeatedly, but he dismisses my concerns and calls me paranoid and insecure. He says I am imagining things, but I know I am not. How do I deal with this? How do I find out if I'm right and not making things up in my head?

There is a difference between instinct and fact. If you feel something strongly, there is no reason why you should discount it. At the same time, you must base it on reality. If you don't trust your husband, that is definitely a problem, but I suggest you work harder on pinpointing where the issue is. Are there any signs at all about him cheating? Has he done so in the past? You don't have to accept his accusation of being paranoid, but you should have stronger reasons to suspect him before you confront him. Even if he isn't cheating, the breakdown of trust between you two needs to be addressed.

There are three guys who have expressed an interest in me over the past couple of months. I met them all on an online dating app and went out with them a few times. I can't make up my mind because there are all really nice people and I think I would be happy dating any one of them. What should I do? I don't want to date them all indefinitely because that will only make them feel as if I am stringing them along.

If you can't decide, and don't want to string them all along, why not simply take your chances with one of them and live with your decision? There is no way of predicting the future, and none of these guys may be right or wrong for you, so why not just take the plunge?

