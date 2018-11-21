'I want my parents to stop the groom hunt'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I would like my parents to stop looking for prospective grooms for me, because I really want to study further, but they are insisting and say I can always continue studying even after marriage. How do I get them to see my point of view?

They are your parents and are doing what they think is right for you. You are an adult and are under no compulsion to marry anyone you don't want to. Why can't you both come to some kind of compromise?

I have been very confused about my feelings for my boyfriend lately. We have been together for two years now, and I am starting to feel as if we continue to be in a relationship not because we want to genuinely be in one, but because we are just used to each other's presence and don't want to deal with the hassle of dating again. I don't think this is reason enough to be together, but I don't want to have this conversation with him either because I'm afraid he will accuse me of trying to end this. I suspect he feels the same way too, because he really displays no enthusiasm for anything we do together, but he will never admit it which only adds to my frustration. How do I resolve this?

It's fairly normal for people in any relationship to take each other for granted after a while, or to start feeling less enthusiastic about things because there doesn't seem to be any mystery anymore. You have to both work towards keeping that interest alive and doing things together that once mattered is a good place to start. If you are afraid of having this conversation with your boyfriend though, that's another warning sign because it reveals a need to work on your communication. He may accuse you of trying to end this, but not speaking about what bothers you will end up with this relationship failing anyway, so you really have nothing to lose by initiating this discussion.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

