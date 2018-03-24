I want to be a top-class footballer, says Usain Bolt

Athletics legend Usain Bolt insists he is serious about realising his dream of becoming a top-class footballer after training with Borussia Dortmund



Usain Bolt

Athletics legend Usain Bolt insists he is serious about realising his dream of becoming a top-class footballer after training with Borussia Dortmund. "I want to try and play at a high level," Bolt said. "My goal is to make a top team and play in one of the top leagues in the world."

